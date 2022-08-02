LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $43.21 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

