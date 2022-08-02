LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
LTC Properties Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $43.21 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
