LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $43.21 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

About LTC Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.