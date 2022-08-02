Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on LYLT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Loyalty Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 13,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $98.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Loyalty Ventures
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYLT. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $4,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $2,191,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Loyalty Ventures Company Profile
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loyalty Ventures (LYLT)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.