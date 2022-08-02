Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYLT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 13,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYLT. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $4,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $2,191,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

