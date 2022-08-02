Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.