Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 27,500 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 27,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$15,881.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,105,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,413,184.86.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

CVE:AU traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 264,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 22.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$65.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

