L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($422.68) to €421.00 ($434.02) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($268.04) to €282.00 ($290.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €350.00 ($360.82) to €333.00 ($343.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($448.45) to €400.00 ($412.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($427.84) to €405.00 ($417.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 340,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,988. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also

