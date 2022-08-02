Loom Network Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $63.11 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They're an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform."

