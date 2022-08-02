Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of LMRMF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

