Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.