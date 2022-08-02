Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $2.79 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $792.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00793876 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,803.23 or 0.99702384 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 762,892,137 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

