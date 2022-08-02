Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $153.28 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $153.28 million and $100.77 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

