Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.82 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

