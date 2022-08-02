Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Lion Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.10.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
