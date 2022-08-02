Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 223,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 133,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion One Metals in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 51.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.08 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals ( CVE:LIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.