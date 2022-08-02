Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $139.30. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

