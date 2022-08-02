Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Purchases 35,844 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,691,453.70.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.06 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,522.17.

On Monday, July 4th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,981,420.48.

On Friday, June 24th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96.

Shares of LNR traded down C$0.47 on Tuesday, reaching C$57.91. 70,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.50. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

