Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

