Lightning (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.0230

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $3,210.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,941.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

