Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Lightning eMotors has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. On average, analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Shares of ZEV opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $264.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares in the company, valued at $38,882,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 1,820.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 154,075 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

About Lightning eMotors



Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

