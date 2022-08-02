Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.84

Shares of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

