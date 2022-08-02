LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LifeMD stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Monday. 2,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

