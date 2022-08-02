LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.