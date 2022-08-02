Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $123,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

