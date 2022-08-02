Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt updated its FY22 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

