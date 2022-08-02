Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.41. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.