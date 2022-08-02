Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases 2,598 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

