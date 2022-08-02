Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

NYSE MOS opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.