Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 3.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $630.00 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

