Lazydays (LAZY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.60 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect Lazydays to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $91,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,385.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 102,327 shares of company stock worth $1,247,085. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lazydays by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lazydays by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lazydays by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

