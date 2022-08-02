Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,903 shares of company stock worth $12,257,296. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $6,647,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

