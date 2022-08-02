Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,569. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,903 shares of company stock worth $12,257,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

