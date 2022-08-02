Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 18,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.6 %

LVS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 68,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.