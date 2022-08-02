Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
Shares of LTRN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.