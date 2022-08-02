Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTRN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

