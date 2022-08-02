Landbox (LAND) Price Up 0% This Week

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,843.79 and approximately $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00627951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
