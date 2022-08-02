Lance E. D’amico Sells 20,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APH opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

