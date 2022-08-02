Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $489,538.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

