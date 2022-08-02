Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $660,134.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00132149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032570 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.