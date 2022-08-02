L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($142.46) to €145.45 ($149.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($162.14) to €160.91 ($165.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($173.38) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($139.18) to €137.00 ($141.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

L’Air Liquide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.