La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 558,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

