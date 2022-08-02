Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 7.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 3,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 over the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 430.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

