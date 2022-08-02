Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($94.85) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday.

Krones Stock Performance

KRN stock traded up €1.40 ($1.44) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €86.20 ($88.87). 24,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($102.68).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

