KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,230.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

