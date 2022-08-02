Koninklijke KPN Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.71) to €4.40 ($4.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.51) to €3.55 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.60 ($3.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

