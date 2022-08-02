Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.52 million.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 944,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. Knowles has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. TheStreet cut Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,556,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 409,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

