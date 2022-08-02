Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

