Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
SCHV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.80. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.