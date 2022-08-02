Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,398. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

