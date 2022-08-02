Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Crocs Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CROX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

