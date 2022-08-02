Klingman & Associates LLC Has $24.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 179,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of MDYV remained flat at $66.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 415,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,183. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

