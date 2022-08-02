Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 120,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,204,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $285.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

