Klingman & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.95. 5,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average is $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

